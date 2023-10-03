Online fundraiser set up to pay for funeral of Pomeroy crash victim

AN online fundraiser has been launched to help pay for the funeral expenses of a 49-year-old man who was killed in a road traffic collision outside Pomeroy at the weekend.

Juraj Luptak, who lived in Cookstown but was originally from Slovakia, died after he was struck by a van on the Pomeroy Road at around 11.30pm on Friday.

Earlier on in the night, police received a report from a passing motorist ‘concerned for the safety’ of a man walking along the road in the direction of Cookstown.

Officers were dispatched to the location following this report. However, a short time later, the man was involved in a collision with a Citroën Berlingo van.

First aid was provided to Mr Luptak, but the father-of-two died at the scene.

His sister, Miriam Luptakova, set up the GoFundMe page to cover the costs of his funeral, which was held in Cookstown today and was followed by a private cremation.

The money will also go towards transporting his ashes to back to his native country and pay for memorial services for his family.

Miriam wrote on the GoFundMe page that the family felt devastated by the 49-year-old’s sudden death.

She said, “Juraj passed away unexpectedly and at a young age leaving his 16-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter behind.

“Our whole family, parents, siblings, and friends are devastated by this loss.

“The reason I set up the page is to raise the money to cover the costs of the funeral, to transport his ashes to Slovakia and memorial services for Juraj’s family.”

Miriam added, “Those who knew Juraj, please remember him and keep him in your hearts as he loved you all unconditionally. Thank you for all the prayers and contributions.”