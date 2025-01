Opening times are to be reduced at a number of recycling centres in Tyrone.

At an Environment Committee meeting held recently, Mid Ulster councillors were briefed on amended opening times at recycling centres throughout the district, as recommended by the Rationalisation Working Group.

In Cookstown, Drumcoo and Magherafelt, recycling centres now open at 9am instead of 8.30am, and they close at 5.30pm, instead of 6pm. These are the winter opening hours.

From April 1, the above sites will remain open until 7.30pm on a Tuesday and Thursday, meaning that late-night opening will be reduced from three evenings to two evenings per week.

In Coalisland and Moneymore, opening times remain unchanged, i.e. 8.30am to 5.30pm. However, the sites will remain open until 7.30pm on Wednesdays only from April 2, as opposed to two evenings a week.

In Castledawson, Draperstown and Maghera, there are no changes to the opening hours. They remain open from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

At Ballymacombs, Fivemiletown and Tullyvar, recycling centres are open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays, and from 8.30am to 1.30pm on Saturdays.

Speaking at the committee meeting, Cllr Clement Cuthbertson (DUP, Dungannon DEA) asked: “In relation to the closing [times], for instance when they’re closing at 5.30pm, do the gates close 10 minutes prior to that, or does the site close at 5.30pm?”

Cllr Kevin McElvogue (Independent, Clogher Valley), meanwhile, argued it would be better to keep the Coalisland recycling centre open late as often as possible, even if it means closing the facility for a couple of hours in the morning instead.

He commented: “I think the morning time might be better [to have the facility] closed for a couple of hours, so that people who have worked during the day and going home in the evening could get rid of their rubbish.”

Addressing both councillors’ queries and suggestions, assistant director of Environmental Services, Mark McAdoo stated: “Just on the 5.30pm closure, signage was erected at the site to make users aware [of opening hours].

“That signage also reminds users that last admission is 10 minutes before that time, which has always been the case as per our policy.

“In relation to the other point about the evening or the morning in Coalisland, this matter was considered by the working group at length, and that was the conclusion reached and the recommendation agreed.”

Cllr Brian McGuigan (Sinn Féin, Carntogher DEA) echoed Mr McAdoo’s comments, regarding the fact opening hours had already been discussed by the working group, with recommendations made which were approved at full council: “This has already been approved at full council.”