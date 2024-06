By John Carney

YET another service has gone at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

The Osteoporosis Clinic, which was held once a week and gave essential medical treatment to those suffering from the condition, has closed temporarily due to a staffing shortage. Worse still, some patients are unaware of the closure, and those who do know about it have now no idea where to get the treatment they require.

Martina McDermott suffers from osteoporosis, and experienced the distressing situation firsthand last month.

Twice a year – in May and November – she gets treatment for her condition that can only be administered by injection by a hospital consultant.

Since starting the treatment a few years ago, she has been receiving it at the SWAH’s Osteoporosis Clinic.

However, she says that after receiving no notification letter for her usual treatment last month, she called her consultant’s secretary only to be told the clinic was ‘stopped in January’.

When she then asked how she’d now get her twice-yearly osteoporosis treatment, she was given no answer.

‘RIDICULOUS’

“It’s ridiculous. What will others do who need osteoporosis treatment and haven’t been informed about this change? How they will get their medication now? I have no idea how I’m supposed to get this treatment.”

She was told by her GP that they could not administer her medication as this kind of injection can only be given by a hospital consultant.

Ms McDermott, who is in her 50s, has complex medical issues, but fears more for vulnerable elderly patients in the county who will also be completely unaware of the change.

“This condition is more prevalent in elderly women. If you have someone in their mid-to-late 70s who needs to be reminded of the treatment or may be suffering from dementia, they are bound to miss out on it,” she said.

“They will be relying on this letter to tell them they need to get their treatment.

“It will end up having a major impact on their health.”

The Western Trust confirmed that the service is not operating at present.

“The Osteoporosis Clinic, held once per week, which sits under the care of the elderly umbrella of services in the South West Acute Hospital, has been temporarily stood down due to a temporary staffing challenge,” a Western Trust spokesperson said.

“The service continues to actively work on alternative measures to limit any possible impact at this time. This will include communication with patients and GP practices in the coming weeks.”