ST Theresa’s Primary School, Glebe recently hosted a special outdoor learning session in collaboration with Little Flower Playgroup. In recent years, St Theresa’s has made significant advancements in developing their outdoor learning facilities.

Principal Gabriel Brogan highlighted the transformation. He said, “An area which previously was concrete and grass has now been transformed into an outdoor learning environment where children’s imaginations are captured, and they have the opportunity to gain real-life experiences in a fun and enjoyable way.

“We are always pleased to welcome our ‘little friends’ from Little Flower Playgroup to join our Primary 1 and 2 pupils in Mrs McCool’s class for outdoor play sessions. We learn so much from each other.”

The revamped outdoor learning area now includes a variety of features including a play shed for changing and storing wellies, a sheltered outdoor classroom area, a forest trail, outdoor sand and gravel pits, flower beds and sensory areas.

Principal Brogan continued, “We are very proud of our new Outdoor Learning Area and Pollinator Area, a valuable resource we have now in our school for children to learn through play-based learning. Our children from P1-4, but in particular our Foundation Stage pupils, are outside exploring through play. Huge credit goes to Mrs McCool for how she has organised and led this play initiative, with the support of her Foundation Stage team. Play has been an area of the curriculum we have been developing over the last few years, and the progress made has been giant strides forward.”

The school extends its gratitude to everyone who has contributed to making the outdoor area a successful and integral part of their educational environment.