Over £4 million in scrap cars around Omagh and Strabane

BOTH Omagh and Strabane are in the top ten areas classed as the biggest ‘car graveyards’ in the UK, with the number of SORN cars in both places valued at more than £4m in scrap.

New figures have revealed there are just under 199 cars registered with a ‘statutory off road notification’ (SORN) per 10,000 people in Omagh, while Strabane is close behind with just under 197 per 10,000.

As a result, both Tyrone towns make it into the top ten of the 25 areas in the UK with the most SORN cars per 10,000. Omagh sits in ninth position, with Strabane one place below.

Neighbouring Fermanagh is the only other area in the North to feature in the top ten, coming in at number five. Another neighbouring county – Armagh – sits in 11th place.

With the average scrap value in Omagh currently sitting at £256.40, it is estimated the cars currently off road are worth at least £2,762,966.40.

Meanwhile, the figure in Strabane is estimated at £1,699,299.49.

The research by National Scrap Car showed Forest Heath and Fenland, both in the east of England, had the highest number of SORN cars per person, followed by South Holland and Boston, both in the English East Midlands.

Dorry Potter, car and scrappage expert at National Scrap Car, said the cost of living crisis was forcing more and more people to take their cars off the road.

“It’s clear from our research that the more rural areas have the highest number of SORN cars per person, versus city dwellers,” she said.

“This is potentially down to the restricted parking in urban areas and lesser need for a car in the first place with the strong public transport connections here.

“However, that being said, it’s clear that the pull to scrap a car, no matter where you live in the UK, has never been so high considering the financial rewards of doing so.”

Ms Potter noted if you are scrapping your car, you could make significantly more money by doing so in an area where the value of scrap is higher.

“Although not every SORN car that is registered requires scrapping, and some may be off road for other reasons, like the owner being unable to afford a repairs job or MOT, it’s still good for people to realise how much money they may get as a result,” she said.

“Not only this but by scrapping unused cars, people can help the materials get recycled and help the circular economy, reducing the need for precious new materials to be used and making use of what there is.”

By Roisin Henderson