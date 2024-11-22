Parents grateful for seven precious months with baby Harrison

Alocal couple who lost their baby earlier this year have expressed gratitude for the immense support they received during their difficult time.

Zoe and Gareth McKelvey from Plumbridge welcomed their son Harrison into the world in July 2023. However, before his birth, doctors diagnosed Harrison with a congenital heart defect and gave him only weeks to live.

Defying expectations, Harrison not only survived for seven months but also touched the lives of everyone he met, inspiring a remarkable fundraising effort of nearly £30,000.

Speaking with the Ulster Herald, Zoe, 32, shared their story. “We were told we might get two weeks with Harrison if we were lucky, but he might not even survive birth. The doctors didn’t know. He was just going to have to paddle his own canoe.”

After Harrison was born, Zoe and her son spent four days in the hospital before moving to the Children’s Hospice for further care.

“After two weeks in the Children’s Hospice, Harrison was doing really well – he was fighting, getting stronger – and the doctors suggested we take him home and enjoy him there,” continued Zoe.

“So we went home and lived every day like it was our last.

“It was tough because we had a lot of people who said it was great that we got seven months, but we knew the longer we had Harrison, the harder it was going to be to let him go.”

In those seven months, the family created unforgettable memories, taking Harrison to the zoo, the beach, swimming, and even meeting Santa.

“Harrison had developed quite the personality, you could see that coming through in him and he had the biggest head of bright ginger hair,” recalled Zoe.

“But those seven months were also the hardest of our lives – getting up every morning, wondering, ‘Is today the day?’”

On a quiet Sunday morning in March, surrounded by his parents and grandparents, Harrison passed away peacefully in Zoe’s arms.

Reflecting on her son’s life, Zoe said, “It actually gets harder as

time goes on.

“But we feel blessed to have had those seven months with him. The doctors still don’t know how he managed it. He’s a miracle baby in their eyes.”

FUNDRAISING

In gratitude for the care they received, the McKelveys have supported three charities who played a pivotal role in helping the family: The Children’s Heartbeat Trust, Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, and the Children’s Community Nurses at Omagh Hospital.

Zoe’s employer, CavanaghKelly, raised £2,150 for the Children’s Heartbeat Trust, while Glenpark Estate collected £2,320. Newtownstewart Young Farmers donated £2,735 to the Children’s Community Nurses.

The family themselves raised £22,152 through the Belfast Marathon relay, bringing the total to an extraordinary £29,357.

The funds have already made a significant impact. The Children’s Community Nurses used part of the money to purchase a cold cot, which helps families spend more time with their babies after they pass. This cot, which bears a plaque dedicated to Harrison, fills a crucial need in the local area.

“Unfortunately it’s not a nice thing to need, but this is the reality for some people,” said Zoe.

Acknowledging the generosity and support of the community, Zoe continued, “Fundraising was a way for people to help us help others in similar positions. It’s brought us so much comfort knowing other families will receive the same first-class support we had.”

Reflecting on Harrison’s legacy, Zoe concluded, “It makes us proud to see what Harrison has been able to achieve for such a small wee person.

“We will never be able to thank everyone enough, but we hope this will help others in need.”