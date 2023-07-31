Parish priest appears on indecent assault charges

A Dromore priest has appeared in court today (Monday) over charges of historic sexual offences against two males.

Canon Patrick McEntee (69), from Esker Road, Dromore, is charged with indecently assaulting a complainant between 1980 and 1981.

He is further alleged to have twice indecently assaulted a second complainant on dates between 1988 and 1989.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy remanded the accused on continuing bail of £500 and ordered Canon McEntee to reside only at his current address.

The case was adjourned for four weeks until August 21, for an update on his file.

Wearing dark jeans and a tan jacket, Canon McEntee spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges against him.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offences were disclosed, although it is understood they relate to Canon McEntee’s time in Fermanagh.

A native of Monaghan town, Fr McEntee has served as a priest in Dromore since 2001.

He joined the staff of St Michael’s College, Enniskillen as a religion teacher and later became dean. Fr McEntee was the college president from 1994 until 2000, when he resigned.