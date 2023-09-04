Parking charges could ‘devastate’ Cookstown

THE PROPOSED scrapping of free car parking spaces in Cookstown will have a ‘devastating’ impact on the town centre, local business owners have warned.

The introduction of paid-for parking in the town is one of a number of measures approved by Mid Ulster Council as part of its decision to increase domestic rates in the area by 7.3 per-cent.

However, Philip Kelso, a business owner, said the move will increase traffic congestion and deter shoppers from the High Street.

Mr Kelso said, “It is no secret that High Street shopping has come under increased stress in recent years. Cookstown is no exception with significant empty units.

“With the well-documented increase in overheads, energy increases, wage increases, insurance rises, etc, the High Street needs support, not further obstacles.”

He added, “Unlike many of our surrounding towns, Cookstown still has no by-pass, leaving cars, commercial and heavy goods vehicles driving though the town centre.

“Should parking charges be imposed on all three of our off-street car parks, people will circle the Main Street to find free parking. This will cause even more congestion, and all of this will just deter shoppers from returning to our High Street.”

Another business owner who is opposed to the introduction of paid parking in Cookstown is Johnny Finch, the owner of the A29 Service Station on the Dungannon Road.

He believes that the fees could “kill off” the town centre and will put even more pressure on businesses.

Mr Finch said, “The introduction of paid parking in Cookstown would act as the final nail in the coffin for many businesses in the town. I believe there is no logic or sense in these charges.

“People will simply go to large out-of-town retail parks rather than pay the price to park.”

Local councillor, Trevor Wilson, has been opposed to the introduction of parking charges in Cookstown from the beginning.

Mr Wilson told the Tyrone Herald, “I am still to be convinced that the introduction of paid-for-parking in Cookstown could ever be a sensible idea. I am opposed to paid parking in every way and I do not believe it will have any sort of positive impact on the town and could create even more congestion issues along with pollution problems.”

At a meeting of Mid Ulster Council the chief executive, Adrian McCreesh told the chamber that paid parking would boost the council’s coffers by £100,000, based on the assumption that a pilot scheme is implemented and successfully rolled out across Magherafelt.

He said, “Parking charges in Cookstown are dependent on the Magherafelt pilot and its successful implementation.

“The outworkings of the scheme have not materialised yet but they will and they will be presented to the appropriate committee.

“If we remove the proposal, then our council savings are reduced by £100,000.”