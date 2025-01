THE Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has said any changes to the urban clearway regulations on John Street, Omagh, will require a detailed review process lasting up to 12 months.

The announcement, conveyed in a letter read out at this month’s council meeting, follows growing concerns from local business owners about frequent fines in the town centre.

Traders argue that strict enforcement of parking rules disproportionately impacts John Street, affecting businesses in the area.

According to the DfI, any revisions to parking regulations will involve direct consultation with businesses on the street to ensure their concerns are properly addressed.

The correspondence was welcomed by local representatives, including Sinn Féin councillor Barry McElduff, who emphasized the importance of engaging with traders.

“I welcome this correspondence as it shows the issue is being taken seriously. I hope DfI listens to the genuine concerns of businesses on John Street and works to find a solution,” said Cllr McElduff.

DUP councillor Errol Thompson also voiced support for the initiative, highlighting the frustration expressed by local businesses.

“There is genuine anger about parking and the frequent fining of motorists on John Street,” he said.

“I’ve met with traders multiple times and will continue to work with them until these issues are resolved.”