Part of the A5 near Omagh closed following collision

A STRETCH of the A5 between Newtownstewart and Omagh has been closed following a road traffic collision near the Ulster American Folk Park.

It is believed that the Ambulance Service were called to the scene of the incident shortly before 1pm.

A police spokesperson said, “Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the Beltany Road, Newtownstewart.

“The turn off to Newtownstewart has been temporarily closed to traffic and diversions are in place for motorists.”