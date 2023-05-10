Part of the A5 near Omagh closed following collision

A STRETCH of the A5 between Newtownstewart and Omagh has been closed following a road traffic collision near the Ulster American Folk Park.
It is believed that the Ambulance Service were called to the scene of the incident shortly before 1pm.
A police spokesperson said, “Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the Beltany Road, Newtownstewart.
“The turn off to Newtownstewart has been temporarily closed to traffic and diversions are in place for motorists.”
