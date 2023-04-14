Participants sought for ‘One World’ showcase

A FESTIVAL taking place in the North West this September has extended its open call looking for groups to participate.

The One World Festival, described as a ‘colourful celebration of culture showcased through the mediums of traditional music, song, dance and cuisine’ will take place on Culture Night, which this year falls on September 23.

While the exact nature of the commissions is not pre-determined, the use of various media, including podcasts, exhibitions and film, is encouraged.

The Events and Good Relations team at Derry City and Strabane District Council has, in recent months, been working closely with a multi-cultural steering group established to further enhance and develop the programme, while also exploring how other services in relation to Black Asian and Minority Asian Communities can be improved.

The council is hoping to attract a diverse range of individuals and groups to develop and deliver a product to inform, educate and showcase culture, heritage and traditions as part of the One World Festival and outreach programmes.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Cllr Sandra Duffy, said, “We really want to enhance and develop Council’s role in celebrating and supporting all communities so have been working closely with local ethnic minority groups to help shape this year’s programme and we want to offer the opportunity for as many local people from all ethnic backgrounds to take part.

“I want to encourage any group or individual who thinks they can bring something new and vibrant to the programme to join in the festivities.”

l Submissions are open now until May 5 and more information can be found at http://www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/One-World-Festival.