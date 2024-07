SINN Féin’s Pat Cullen said she felt ‘very proud’ that 24,844 people in Fermanagh and South Tyrone ‘put their trust in me’, as she and her party romped to a landslide victory.

Following Michelle Gidernew’s decision not to stand and with only 57 votes separating Sinn Féin and the UUP in 2019, there had been some concern that Ms Cullen could be in for a difficult election.

However the former head of the Royal College of Nursing tore up the script at the Meadowbank Sports Arena in on Friday morning, winning the historic seat for Sinn Féin, with over 4,000 votes to spare.

“I’m absolutely buzzing tonight, absolutely delighted but very privileged, very humbled that the people have come out and elected me and put their trust in me,” Ms Cullen told reporters in Magherafelt.

The South Belfast-resident became one of seven Sinn Féin MPs elected to Westminster. Although she won’t physically take her seat in the Houses of Parliament, she emphasised that she’s committed to working for the people.

“I don’t normally blow my own trumpet, but for the past two years, I’ve been voted as one of the top 100 women in Westminster, and I never sat on a green bench to get there,” she said.

“What I did was, I brought them to my table and made sure that they delivered for the nurses, and that’s what I’ll do for the people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

“I will bring them to my table and I’ll make sure I will continue with that influence,” added Ms Cullen.

SCRUTINY

In the build-up to the UK General Election, the Sinn Féin candidate had come under some scrutiny when the UUP’s Diana Armstrong claimed she was ‘not convinced’ by Ms Cullen’s views on the IRA.

Addressing the Meadowbank Sports Arena following her election as MP, Ms Cullen said she was committed to working with all of the politicians and political leaders in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

“I want to say a particular mention to Diana [Armstrong],” Ms Cullen said.

“We will continue to work together with your role as [Fermanagh and Omagh District] councillor, and my role as MP and we’ve got plenty to do.

“I will give this my all as the MP, not just my best foot forward, but both feet forward and I will work really, really hard.”

Although she currently doesn’t live in the constituency, Ms Cullen has said she’s totally committed to being on the ground and supporting local residents.

“I’ve said before, I’ve represented nurses right throughout, from Aberdeen through to Bristol at the other side, and I didn’t live in any of those areas,” said the new Sinn Féin MP.

“I made sure that their voices were heard, and that’s what I’ll do for the people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone.”

Northern Ireland First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, also paid tribute to Ms Cullen, whom she described as a ‘formidable candidate’.

“It’s always been a constituency that’s been so tight; we’ve won it on four, we’ve won it on 57 and we’ve lost it on similar margins” Ms O’Neill said.

“Actually, to come back with a 4,000 majority speaks volumes for the people of Fermanagh South Tyrone.

“Pat Cullen was a formidable candidate, and I think the people of Fermanagh South Tyrone knew they had a champion in her.”