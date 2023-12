Requiem Mass for the late Patrick McColgan took place today (Thursday) at the Immaculate Conception Church in Strabane after his body was found almost a week after he went missing.

In an emotional service lead by Father Declan Boland, he described Patrick as a ‘loveable rascal’ and ‘a very popular young man in the town’ saying, “We are overwhelmed with grief at the sudden passing of wee Paddy, we have lost too many young people to tragic circumstances.”

As the service concluded, Patrick’s partner Amy Porter, who he was due to marry in May 2024 read an emotional poem in memory of her late fiancé.

Mr McColgan’s body was discovered on Saturday, December 23 following a huge search operation that was launched when the missing 33-year-old father-of-four didnt return home on Sunday, December 17.

As the search stood down, Mr McColgan’s heartbroken fiancé Miss Porter said that she wished to thank everyone in the community for their support at this terrible time.

She said, “I am so overwhelmed and thankful beyond words for the support the Strabane community is providing and continues to provide to us.

“I want to send my utmost appreciation to you all.

“Rest easy, my love.”

Mr McColgan is survived by his dearly loved fiancé Amy, his four children Novah, Theo, Leilah and Kai, his parents Donna, Billy and Franki and siblings Azaria, Reece, Caolan, Craig, Tyler, Nikita, Chloe and Shannon.