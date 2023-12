PEOPLE in Dungannon were invited to remember their loved ones at a ‘Light Up a Life’ ceremony in the Mid Ulster District Council offices in the town on Friday morning.

The poignant ceremony, organised by Southern Area Hospice, featured readings and reflections with music by Dungannon Primary School.

The ‘Light Up a Life’ ceremony was an opportunity for anyone in the local community, whether they have a connection with the Hospice or not, to remember and celebrate the lives of their loved ones who have passed away, in the lead-up to Christmas.

Those who were unable to attend were able to dedicate a light on the Hospice’s virtual Christmas tree and share a special message to remember their loved one.

Liz Cuddy, Southern Area Hospice chief executive, said “Christmas can be a very difficult time of year for those who are bereaved. Our annual ‘Light Up a Life’ event gives people the opportunity to get together to remember and honour their loved ones.

“We hope the ceremony will provide comfort, support and a sense of community for those who are grieving.”