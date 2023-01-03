Pedestrian remains in critical condition

THE brother of an Omagh man who remains in critical condition after being hit by a car in the early hours of Saturday morning has spoken of his sibling’s fight for survival.

Ciaran McCaskie became the unfortunate victim of a single vehicle collision when he was struck by a car in the Great Northern Road area of Omagh, shortly before 4.50am on Saturday, December 31.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, his brother Ryan explained how the nightmare has unfolded for the family.

“Ciaran had surgery on Saturday and is due to undergo further surgery in next few days,”he said.

“He sustained a multitude of injuries, some very serious, but he is putting up a good fight with the help of the amazing NHS workers.

“Ciaran’s condition remains critical but stabilised, and the next few days will be crucial.”

Ryan said that the family would like to thank all those involved in Ciaran’s care and treatment from the moment the incident happened.

“We are all still on an emotional rollercoaster trying to come to terms with what has happened to Ciaran, and are all holding on to the hope now that he will recover from this. He’s a strong man,” said Ryan, “loved by so many, and we all want to see him home again with us alive.”

But, while Ciaran battles for recovery, circumstances around the incident still remain unclear. Police investigating the incident are pleading with the public for information which might shed light on the events surrounding the incident.

Appealing for public cooperation, Inspector Suiter said, “We received a report at approximately 4.50am that a man had been involved in a collision with a car in the Great Northern Road area of the town.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Dublin Road or Great Northern Road and witnessed a male pedestrian between 4.40am and 4.50am, or who may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 257 of 31/12/22.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.