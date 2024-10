AN elderly man has admitted carrying out a vast fraud spanning a 16-year period while he was working with a Credit Union in Tyrone.

Andrew Deans (79), from Richhill Park, Derry, accepted two counts of fraud by abuse of position by acting against the financial interests of North Tyrone Credit Union, based in Dunnamanagh, and its shareholders and customers by withdrawing funds and credit as well as securing loans in the names of others without permission.

He further admitted stealing cash which he had been given to lodge into from shareholders accounts.

Offending occurred on various dates between 2007 and July 2023.

Dean appeared in the dock of Dungannon Crown Court on Thursday, speaking only to confirm his identity and plead guilty to each charge in turn.

No specific details surrounding the circumstances of the offending were disclosed during the short hearing, nor was the total amount of theft divulged, however a defence barrister informed the court Deans has sold his home in order to “offset” some of the outstanding amount.

Judge Brian Sherrard said pre-sentence reports were required and the defence added a forensic accountant is to finalise the amounts in question.

Medical reports including the opinion of an occupational therapist will also be obtained, said the defence.

Deans was remanded on continuing bail which includes police retaining his passport and must have no contact with anyone connected to North Tyrone Credit Union.

Sentencing is due to take place on November 21.