Permission granted for Blind Cobbler development

PLANNING permission has been granted for a major new development as part of The Blind Cobbler pub on John Street in Omagh town centre.

The proposals include a new ground floor coffee shop and ancillary facilities, as well as a first floor coffee shop and private function room.

They are to be constructed on the site as part of an ambitious extension plan at the popular venue.

It’s the latest development in the entertainment sector for the town, coming just weeks after plans were unveiled for a boutique hotel on High Street.

The scheme – which was given the go-ahead at a meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council last week – will also involve the demolition of the former shop building on the Kevlin Road, as well as outbuildings to the rear of 28-34 John Street.

These buildings have been unused for well over a decade, having been the site of a popular grocery store and shop in previous decades.

The renovation of the site will be seen as an important boost for this busy area of the town.

In addition, there will also be a first floor roof terrace, and the reconfiguration of an external courtyard.

Recent years have seen The Blind Cobbler establish itself

as a key entertainment venue in the town, catering for both the day-time and night-time economies.

It is expected that a total of five jobs will be created as part of the scheme, details of which were first unveiled in 2017.

The plans for the site have, though, been radically changed since initial permission was sought for a restaurant, which could have created upwards on 50 jobs as part of a £1 million development. The scheme, which has now been given the green light, is being spearheaded by AJS Promotions, which purchased the Terrace Bar and adjoining buildings in 2016, renaming the venue as the Blind Cobbler. The planning agent for the scheme is Des Ferguson, of Arch-Aid Design, based on the Aghnamoyle Road in Omagh.