POLICE responded to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Clanabogan Road, Omagh, at approximately 6.50pm yesterday, Tuesday, July 23.

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained as a result of the collision. The other driver sustained minor injuries.

One male driver was cautioned at the scene on suspicion of careless driving.

Advertisement

Enquiries are continuing, and anyone one who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured any mobile or dash cam footage, is asked to contact police via 101, and quote reference number 1396 of 23/07/24.