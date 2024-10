A DECISION to grant planning approval for a pet crematorium at a scenic location outside Omagh has been ‘called-in’ by six local councillors.

The green light for the proposal was given at a meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Planning Committee last month. However, the project will now be re-examined by a special ad-hoc council committee.

Councillors Barry McElduff, Colette McNulty, and Ann-Marie Donnelly of Sinn Féin, Stephen Donnelly of the Alliance Party, independent councillor Josephine Deehan, and SDLP’s Adam Gannon have signed the call-in letter.

The councillors expressed concerns that the application did not receive adequate consideration of all the relevant facts and issues. “We believe that a flawed decision was made because of this lack of due consideration,” they stated.

During the recent planning meeting, applicant Paul Kelly, who invested thousands of pounds in the proposal, defended the crematorium project.

He explained that he was motivated by the “distressing and traumatic time” people face when losing a pet and said he was willing to meet with objectors to address their concerns.

Despite this, local residents expressed ‘profound disappointment’ with the approval.

Objections

They claim the decision has sparked significant concern and frustration, with many feeling their objections were disregarded despite what they describe as overwhelming local opposition.

“One major concern is that, to the best of the residents’ knowledge, no site visits were conducted during the application process,” the residents said in a statement.

“This lack of direct engagement with the area has led locals to question how the planning committee could fully understand the rural character or appreciate the significant visual impact that a ten-metre flue would have on the surrounding landscape. These unresolved concerns have only deepened frustration within the community, as many feel their voices have been ignored.”

The special ad-hoc committee is expected to meet soon to reassess the call-in application.