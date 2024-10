PLANNING permission is being sought for the construction of 22 new homes on the Killyclogher Road in Mountfield.

The application has been submitted by Connor Harte, of Harte Demolition Ltd, and the development is earmarked for a site at the entrance to the village.

A mixed housing development consisting of six apartments and 16 houses will be built, if the application eventually gets the green light from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

According to planning documents lodged with the council, the 0.81 hectare site will be integrated into the village and will be easily accessible for shops and other amenities.

The application will be considered by planning officials, before being decided upon by the council’s planning committee.