PLANS for a new leisure centre in Strabane have moved another step forward following a call for tenders for an Integrated Consultancy Team (ITC).

The centre, part of the £103 million City Deal, is to be located at the north end of the Canal Basin and is a key element of Strabane’s town centre regeneration.

Welcoming the development, Cllr Paul Gallagher said: “I welcome the movement to seek tenders for the ITC on this very important project for Strabane’s development.

“It should be said though that, while this development is a great thing, it is only the first step in the process; there won’t be diggers in the ground straight away, but council are doing everything that needs to be done in order to make that happen.

“We are certainly getting a step closer to a much-needed new leisure centre for Strabane.”

The leisure centre project is part of a larger transformation plan for the town, which includes a new medical hub, a third-level education hub, a council building, and a pedestrian footbridge linking the bus station to the town centre.

Earlier this year, public consultation sessions allowed residents to view proposed designs and offer feedback, ensuring the project aligns with community needs.