Plans for a new multi-million pound Lidl supermarket and cafe on Ann Street in Dungannon have been submitted to Mid Ulster District Council this week.

The application from the German retailer is proposing to develop a modern build supermarket on a 4.5 acre location in the town which has been vacant for almost 40 years.

Subject to planning approval, the store will move from its current location on John Street following previously unsuccessful plans to relocate to a site close to Dungannon’s Market Square.

The potential new site on Ann Street was previously home to numerous shops and houses which were demolished in 1984.

Following years of unsuccessful projects linked to the site, Lidl now hope finally develop the vacant site with the proposal also referring to a new public realm works and car parking.

Full details of the proposal are expected to be outline in February 2024 at a public consultation event at their current store on John Street.

Following the consideration of feedback from the public, a full planning application is expected to follow.

In 2007, the site was sold for £3 million before the former Dungannon and South Tyrone Borough Council bought it for £575,00 in 2014.

Plans for a £10 million mixed use scheme on the site have been previously lodged but were rendered unsuccessful.