Plant machinery stolen in Omagh

THE PSNI are appealing for information following the report of the theft of plant machinery from a storage area at a laneway on Edenbrack Road, Omagh.

It was reported to police that sometime between 2pm on Saturday, June 18 and 6pm on Sunday, June 19, a number of items, worth thousands of pounds, were stolen.

It was reported that a Hitachi Zaxis 26U orange mini digger with VIN number, 32919 had been taken, along with a silver Ivor Williams trailer which had its number plate removed at the scene. A hydraulic breaker and four digger buckets were also stolen during this incident.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity, or who has any information which may assist with the investigation is asked to make contact with the police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who noticed any suspicious activity on Edenbrack Road during this time is asked to make contact with the police.

Officers are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage via 101, quoting reference number 352 of 20.06.22.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.