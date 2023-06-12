Play equipment damaged during school break-in

Hundreds of pounds worth of damage was caused during a break-in at All Saints PS last weekend.

Though it’s not known how the vandal, or vandals, got into the school grounds, goal nets were broken apart, and the hinges were ripped off a newly-constructed playhouse.

Briedge Daly, principal, said, “The premises are secure all-round with fences, but we are working with residents living near the school to figure out how this happened. In total, between the goalposts and playhouse, the total cost of the damage came to around £500, which we are going to have to replace with the school funds.

Advertisement

“We have been in contact with the police, and they will increase their patrols in the area over the summer,” she added.

Local councillor, Stephen Donnelly said he is ‘disgusted’ by the incident.

“All-Saints Primary School is at the heart of this community, and an attack on it should be considered an attack on us all,” he said.

“I am disgusted at this mindless act of vandalism; the sole target of which was children in Tattysallagh, and the wider Clanabogan area.

“I would urge anyone who may have information regarding this to make it known to the PSNI,” concluded Cllr Donnelly.