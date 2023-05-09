Play park partially closed due to alleged ‘misuse’ of equipment

PART of the new Grange play park in Omagh has been closed temporarily due to alleged “misuse” of some of the equipment, the local council has announced.

Last Thursday, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) revealed that, in recent weeks, it appeared that a number of children and young people had decided to use two of the tower structures in the park in a way that was not intended, potentially placing themselves and other users at risk of injury.

A spokesperson said, “Staff have installed a secure safety perimeter around the signature towers and appreciates the cooperation of parents and families during the period of additional works.

“Many of the other play pieces, such as the inclusive play equipment and sensory garden remain open and accessible.”

The spokesperson also said, “The Grange Park ‘Destination Play Park’ was constructed to industry standards and commissioning health and safety assessments confirmed that the park and play equipment was safe to use in the correct and intended manner.”

FODC said it is working closely with the contractor to implement effective and timely measures to ensure an “exciting, fun and safe play experience” for the many children and young people who had visited the play park since it re-opened last October.

No reopening date for the two tower features has been released.