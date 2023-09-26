‘Please show your support for Holly’

THE family of an 11-year-old Strabane girl who tragically passed away earlier this year, are urging locals to consider blood and platelet donations, ahead of a donation day next month.

Holly Gormley, a pupil at St Catherine’s Primary School, lost her battle in July with aplastic anaemia, a rare condition where the bone marrow is unable to make enough new blood cells.

Her death sparked wide-spread mourning as individuals and organisations across the district paid tribute to a ‘gentle soul’ taken too soon.

However, despite their heartbreak, Holly’s family are determined to keep their daughter’s memory alive by highlighting the disease and the vital need for blood and platelet donations – something which became more and more pertinent during Holly’s treatment.

Claire explained, “Holly required countless blood and platelet transfusions throughout her illness and we saw first-hand just how vital these donations are, not only for aplastic anaemia.

“We do understand that not everyone is in a position to donate blood for various reasons and, if this is the case, we would be honoured if you could help by spreading the word and encouraging others to come down and donate to this worthy cause. One bag of blood can help three people.”

The Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service (NIBTS) are hosting a blood donation day at the Presbyterian Hall on the Derry Road on October 2. At present only five appointments for the day are booked.

Claire added, “Please make an appointment, lend your valued support, and come along to support our angel, our wee Holly Dolly.”

l Anyone who is interested in sparing half an hour and donating on October 2, they can book a free appointment on the NIBTS website www.nibts.org where they can also check their eligibility.