PODCAST: Remembering Damian Casey – A special tribute

By Alan Rodgers
There is a sense of shock and devastation in his home town of Dungannon and right across Tyrone following the tragic death of Damian Casey.
The 29 year-old was a hurling without compare in the Red Hand county.
But what was Damian like on and off the field as a player, a person and a friend. In this special and poignant tribute podcast, Alan Rodgers, speaks to four people who knew him well – Aodhan and Paudie McHugh, club chairman, Tony Donnelly and former player, Paul Lavery.
