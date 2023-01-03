Poignant tributes at funeral of ‘gentle nurse’

NURSING colleagues of Imelda Quinn formed a guard of honour as the popular Galbally woman’s remains arrived for her Funeral Mass on Saturday afternoon.

A guitar symbolising Imelda’s love of music, and a passport to highlight her love of travelling, were among the items brought to the altar during a poignant service at St Joseph’s Church, Galbally.

The Mountains of Pomeroy was played as the Quinn family photograph, Imelda’s passport to highlight her love of travelling were also carried forward.

Imelda’s nursing uniform, highlighting her dedication to her professional vocation, and an image of Galbally Community Centre, emphasising the time the 39-year-old’s contribution to many aspects of the local community, were presented at the altar as well..

In his homily, Fr Paddy McGuckin, a former priest in Galbally, spoke of how his memories of Imelda stretched back to her youth.

He said, “The arms of the entire community are now around Imelda’s family.

“There was no doubt that Imelda’s family have come through a great loss through her sudden and unexpected death,” Fr McGuckin added.

“But they will get over it, because their hearts are in the right place and they believe in life after death.

“Let us not forget the terrible loss to the community at large caused by the death of this gentle nurse.

“My first and lasting memory of Imelda takes me back over 30 years to an occasion when she was just about eight or nine years of age. She trotted out on the stage at a concert for my leaving of Galbally, after a stay of 20 plus years. She sang a beautiful song in her own childish way – memories are made of this.

“From all of us who mourn her passing, may she rest in peace. Amen.”

Prayers were also offered at the Requiem Mass for victims of the two-vehicle collision on the A29 between Dungannon and Cookstown, and for the emergency services who attended the scenes of the separate crashes which claimed four lives in Tyrone last Boxing Day,

Imelda Quinn was laid to rest in the cemetery adjoining St Joseph’s Church. She is survived by her husband, children, parents, brothers and sister.