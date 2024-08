A POIGNANT and well-attended vigil was held this week in Castlederg to mark the 30 year anniversary of the disappearance of Arlene Arkinson.

The gathering at Castlefinn Park saw the Arkinson family come together with upwards of 100 neighbours and friends to remember Arlene and also to unveil a memorial in her name.

Arlene Arkinson was only 15 years old in August of 1994 when she disappeared after a night out in Bundoran.

Advertisement

However, it wasn’t until July 2021 that an inquest found that she had been murdered by convicted child killer and rapist Robert Howard, who died in prison in 2015.

Arlene’s remains have never been found, despite numerous searches taking place.

At Tuesday’s vigil Arlene’s sister Paula said the family will continue to search for answers and also reiterated a call for a public inquiry.

Paula said, “Thirty years is a very long time to fight for justice that you are not getting. We were initially turned down for a public inquiry, but I would like for them to look at it again.

“We need answers; we want to know why Arlene’s remains have never been found.”

She added, “It has been hard today, but it means the world for us to see the support we have received from the local community.

Advertisement

“It was very important to our family. We would like to thank everyone who came.”

During the vigil, parish priest Fr Paul Fraser blessed the new memorial and also spoke of the family’s quest for justice.

A collection of balloons were also released in the shape of rosary beads and a cover of the song, ‘Forever Young’ was played.

Fr Fraser said, “We are gathered here at a very important stop for the family.

“Arlene would’ve walked past this stone with her mummy… so this is a place that is always associated with Arlene and her mother.

“Today we are here to mark the 30 year anniversary of the last time Arlene’s family saw her.

“This is a day when we remember everything that has transpired since,” he added.

Justice

“Everyone in Castlederg is more than aware and supports the family’s pursuit for justice and it remains an ongoing journey.

“While their campaign continues they know that they have our support and tonight shows that the people of Castlederg still remember what happened to Arlene.”

He added, “We are especially mindful here today of Arlene’s siblings Kathleen, Paula and her brother Aiden.

”I want you to know that you are not forgotten and we know that today has been a very difficult day for you but we hope that our presence can make it slightly easier.

“Arlene wasn’t just a victim she was a daughter, a sister and a friend. We know that she was kind hearted and full of life with so much potential. Although her life was tragically cut so short her memory lives on in all who knew her.”

Also speaking at the vigil at Castlederg. Arlene’s other sister Kathleen said she wanted to thank everyone who came out in support.

“It’s hard to believe it has been 30 years sometimes,” she said.

“Our family and wider family circle is so thankful to just everyone who turned up to remember Arlene.”