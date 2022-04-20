Police accused of ‘thuggish’ arrest of teenager in Coalisland

A COALISLAND mother has accused police officers of traumatising her 14-year-old son when they put him in a car and drove him around with handcuffs on.

Footage has been posted on social media of three police officers arresting the child on steps at the Lineside area of the town.

The PSNI say the teenager assaulted an officer, resisted police and was disorderly.

The actions of the officers has been condemned by local councillor Dan Kerr who has spoken to the boy’s family.

He described the police actions as “thuggish” and called for “a major de-escalation rather than provocation of the youth of Coalisland”.

Speaking to the Dungannon Herald, the teenager’s mother said, “The police officers got out of the car and specifically targeted my son. We believe that was because he has an adult relative who is a Republican.

“He refused to give his name and they forced him into the car and put handcuffs on and drove him around until he gave his name.

“They finally brought him to our house.”

The mother said she has spoken to her solicitor and the matter is being referred to the Police Ombudsman.

In response, the PSNI stated, “A 14-year-old male was arrested for assault on police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour in the Lineside area of Coalisland on Tuesday.

“He was then de-arrested and released into the care of his parents. Follow up actions will be taken in respect of this young person in consultation with the Youth Diversion Officer.”