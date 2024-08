POLICE are appealing for information after two young men were attacked by a group in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on Kevlin Street, Omagh, at around 3am on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said “We received a report of an assault which occurred at the Kelvin Street area of Omagh in the early hours of Sunday 18 August.

“At around 3am, it was reported that an 18 year old man and a 20 year old man were assaulted by a number of males in the area.”

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the assault, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 252 18/08/24.”