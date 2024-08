Police are appealing for information following a report of burglary at residential premises at the Croft area of Dromore on Wednesday August 7.

Sergeant Morton said, “Sometime between 9am and 1pm, it was reported to police that entry was gained to a house in the area. It was reported that a sum of money was taken during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1395 07/08/24. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”