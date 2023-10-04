Police appeal for information on missing Killen woman

POLICE are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of 28-year-old Lyndsey Rankin, who has been reported missing from the Killen area outside Castlederg.
Lyndsey was last seen at around 9.45pm on Monday, October 2. She is described as of slim build, with blonde hair, which is usually tied up, and blue eyes.
She may be wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black hooded top.
If you have any information as to Lyndsey’s whereabouts, or have seen her, please contact 101 and quote serial number 477 of 3/10/23.
