Police arrest a man in connection with Strabane assault

POLICE investigating a report of an assault in Strabane have arrested a 31-year-old man.
It was reported that an assault involving four males happened in the Lisnafin Park area on Thursday (September 1), around 9.40am.
A man was reportedly struck to the head with a blunt metal object and was treated by an ambulance crew.
During the course of the altercation, the windows of a car were broken.
Following questioning, a 31-year-old arrested at the scene has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 416 01/09/22 or you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)