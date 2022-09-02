Police arrest a man in connection with Strabane assault

POLICE investigating a report of an assault in Strabane have arrested a 31-year-old man.

It was reported that an assault involving four males happened in the Lisnafin Park area on Thursday (September 1), around 9.40am.

A man was reportedly struck to the head with a blunt metal object and was treated by an ambulance crew.

During the course of the altercation, the windows of a car were broken.

Following questioning, a 31-year-old arrested at the scene has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 416 01/09/22 or you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.