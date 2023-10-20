Police confirm that remains found are missing person Lee Johnston

Police have confirmed that the remains of a man found yesterday in Maghera are that of missing person Lee Johnston.

Following the discovery of a body by police, a post mortem examination has concluded.

Lee, who is originally from Coleraine, was last seen in a supermarket on the Orritor Road in Cookstown between 16.52 and 16.59 on Saturday October 7.

Advertisement

Superintendent Michael O’Loan, District Commander for Mid Ulster said, “Police can confirm that this is the body of the high risk missing person Lee Johnston.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

“Our thoughts today are very much with Lee’s family and friends as they mourn his loss.”