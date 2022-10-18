This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Police granted more time to question suspect of Omagh incident

  • 18 October 2022
Police granted more time to question suspect of Omagh incident
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 18 October 2022
Less than a minute

Related articles:

Man detained in relation to Damien Heagney murder Detectives investigate gun attack in Ardboe Man dies in Cookstown Road collision Omagh man dies following serious assault

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY