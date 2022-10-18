Police granted more time to question suspect of Omagh incident

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the circumstances of a man’s death in Omagh on Sunday night, October 16, have been granted a court extension for an additional 36 hours to question a 20-year-old man.

The man who died following an incident involving a machete in Omagh was 53 year-old, Paul Brown. Mr Brown was delivering first aid close to the scene of the attack when he died suddenly. It is not believed that he died as a result of the machete attack. A post mortem examination is due to take place.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1874 of 16/10/22.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.