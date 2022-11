Police have charged a 27-year-old man with a number of offences the charges relate to an incident in the Ravella Road area when police patrol car was rammed and two officers were injured.

The charges include dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday November 23.

Advertisement

As is usual procedure all charges were reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.