POLICE in Dungannon have been made aware of an assault which occurred on the Gortgonis running track in Coalisland on Saturday.

A group of 15-20 males aged between 15-18 were alleged to have attacked a man while he ran on the track, in what has been described as an ‘appalling’ hate crime.

Condemning the racially motivated attack, Councillor Malachy Quinn said, “Over the weekend I have received a report of a man in his 40s who was attacked by a group of youths while running the track at Gortgonis.

“They followed him around, making note of his nationality, before punching him to the floor and kicking him several times. The man has been left with a black eye and swelling around his head,” said Cllr Quinn.

“This is an appalling attack to happen in our community and I can’t condemn it strong enough. 100s of people use the track every week, it’s a safe space for people and for someone to be subject to an assault like this is reprehensible.”

Mr Quinn continued, “There is no place for this in our town. We have people from all parts of the world in Coalisland, working everyday to improve our community, these attacks will not deter them from that.

“The police believe they know who the youths are and are continuing to make enquires but they have asked that those in the area, please be vigilant when out in the evening.”