Police are investigating the erection of signage in Moygashel today, Monday, September 2.

Inspector Knipe said: “The signage has been removed by officers, and the matter is being treated as a racially-motivated hate incident.

“Our local policing team have been undertaking enquiries in the area and anyone who has any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1011 of 02/09/24.

Advertisement

“Alternatively, you can report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or in confidence through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”