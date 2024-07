POLICE in Strabane are investigating a report of theft from a farm shop on Drumquin Road in Castlederg.

The theft of cash and goods was reported to police at 8am today, Monday July 8, but it is believed it occurred just before 5am this morning.

Anyone who was in the area and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have captured footage which may assist police with their enquiries is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting reference 202 of 08/07/24, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org