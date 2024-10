POLICE in Omagh are investigating the theft of £20,000 worth of top soil from a site adjacent to the Strathroy Link Road, Omagh.

A spokesperson said, “The report of the topsoil theft was made to police shortly after 12.10pm yesterday, Saturday 5th October. Enquiries are ongoing, however, to determine exactly when the soil was stolen.”

“Police are particularly interested in speaking with the drivers of John Deere and Massey Ferguson tractors that were seen making multiple trips to the site around the start of September.”

