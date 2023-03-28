Police investigating hate crime arson attack in Castlecaulfield

POLICE in Castlecaulfield are investigating an arson attack beside a local licensed premises which caused damage to a gable wall and road sign.
Police are treating this as a hate crime and it is believed to have occurred in the early hours of Saturday, March 26 2023 at approximately 3am.
If you witnessed this incident or can provide any information, please contact Police on 101 and quote CC2023032600193.
