Police investigating sexual assault after alleged spiking

Police in Strabane have confirmed they are investigating reports of a serious sexual assault in the town.

One local man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in relation to the incident and has since been released on police bail.

The alleged assault, as well as an associated drink spiking incident, are believed to have taken place in licensed premises on Railway Street and were reported to police on the night of Saturday, July 22

Independent Strabane councilor Paul Gallagher condemned the alleged incident.

Speaking this week Cllr Gallagher said, “I would condemn all forms of sexual assault. Incidents such as the one that is alleged to have happened last weekend can not be tolerated.

“Everyone should be allowed to enjoy themselves on a weekend night out and not fear that they may be spiked or assaulted.”

A spokesperson from the PSNI told the Chronicle, “Detectives in the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Public Protection Branch are investigating a report of sexual assault in the Railway Street area of Strabane on Saturday, July 22.

“One man… was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and has since been released on police bail to allow for further inquiries.”

There were 161 spiking incidents reported to police in the North last year and in the four-month span between January and May of this year, 71 incidents of spiking have already been recorded.