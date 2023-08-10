Police investigating verbal abuse incident at bus station

THE PSNI have said that they are investigating an incident at Strabane Bus Station which was captured on video and which shows a bus driver being verbally abused by members of the public.

The video recorded an apparent argument outside a bus at the station and included a number of people. Audible in the footage, it appears that a man and a woman were being very abusive towards a member of Translink staff. The couple can be heard aggressively yelling a number of expletives at the driver along with threatening language. In one part a man can be heard threatening the driver stating, “I will come back here when you’re alone.”

Police confirmed they are making enquiries about the incident.

A spokesperson said, “Police received a report of an incident that occurred at the bus station on Bradley Way in Strabane at around 2.30pm on Thursday, August 3.

“Enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and police are liaising with Translink.”

Translink has said they completely condemn the abuse to their staff member.

A company spokesperson said, “We are aware of an incident at Strabane bus centre on Thursday, August 3.

“The safety and well-being of our staff and passengers is our top priority.

“We completely condemn this verbal abuse against our bus driver, which has been reported to the PSNI.

“Our driver is being offered all available supports.”