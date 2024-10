DETECTIVES have urged the local community to be vigilant when securing their property in rural areas after a spate of burglaries across the Aughnacloy and Dungannon areas.

The PSNI said high-value machinery and other items have been taken sometime between Thursday, September 26 and Friday, October 11.

Since last Wednesday, there have been four separate incidents in the Aughnacloy area reported to the police.

Detective Sergeant Curley said, “Shortly after 3.50am on Wednesday, October 9, it was reported to police that a green Yamaha quadbike was stolen from the Dunmacmay Road area of Aughnacloy and is outstanding at this time.

“Sometime between 9.45pm on Thursday, October 10 and 7.45am on Friday, October 11, it was reported to police that two trailers have been moved and a John Deer Gator 855D has been stolen from the Dunmacmay Road area of Aughnacloy. Also, there was a Spectra site-level and Dewault router also stolen from an outbuilding in the area.

“Police received a report that a set of aluminium step ladders and a Stihl leaf blower were taken from an unoccupied farm building located at the Derrycourtney Road area of Aughnacloy sometime between 3pm on Thursday, October 10 and 9am on Friday, October 11.”

Prior to these incidents, a further five incidents were reported between Wednesday, September 25 and Monday, September 30. They occurred on the Legilly Road area of Dungannon and also the Whitelough, Glencrew and Curlagh Road areas of Aughnacloy.