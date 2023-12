POLICE have arrested a man on suspicion of drug offences following searches in the Coalisland area on Thursday night.

While conducting a routine vehicle check point in the Ballynakilly Road area of Coalisland at around 9.30pm, local neighbourhood officers from the PSNI searched a vehicle and discovered a quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs.

Inspector Knipe stated, “Officers then conducted a number of follow up searches of a property in the Dungannon area, where a large quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs were found. The suspected drugs have now been taken away for further examination.

Advertisement

“A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug offences. He remains in police custody at this time.

“This is another example, as part of Op Dealbreaker, of our determination to remove such substances from our streets and prosecute those who make their living by dealing drugs.”

The inspector concluded, “The devastating impact of the drugs trade on communities, families and children is well documented. Together we can stop it and I would appeal for anyone with any information about drug dealing in your local area to please pass this information to police.”