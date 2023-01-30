Police seize quantity of drugs in Fermanagh and Omagh area

POLICE from District Support Team (DST) in South Area assisted by Slieve Gullion Neighbourhood Team officers, carried out a proactive anti-crime operation targeting drugs linked criminality and road safety from Belleek to Downpatrick.

The operation, which ran on Friday January 27, resulted in a quantity of Class A and Class B controlled drugs being seized by officers in the Fermanagh and Omagh areas. A large sum of money was also recovered under the Proceeds of Crime Act, as well as a property search conducted by colleagues from Slieve Gullion Neighbourhood Team.

District Support Teams are officers who liaise with local policing officers across south area who pro-actively target crime. The South Area District Support Team area made up of officers based in Portadown, Dungannon, Newry and Lisnaskea areas.

Sergeant Robinson said, “Our officers, assisted by our neighbourhood colleagues, carried out a number of searches on both persons and vehicles right across South area on Friday. A number of individuals were administered with Community Resolution Notices at the time for related offences. Four cars were also seized for no insurance and three disqualified drivers were located during the proactive policing operation.

“This was a targeted approach to tackling criminality across South Area, in which community concerns around both road safety and drugs-linked criminality were raised. Our officers in the South Area District Support Team are committed to keeping the local communities across South Area safe from this type of criminality.

“We would appeal to anyone with concerns around this type of criminality to contact police on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”