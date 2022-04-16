Police ‘speak to’ three young people about Coalisland fire

Police have confirmed they have “spoken to” three youths in relation to a malicious fire that caused extensive damage to a number of properties on Main Street, Coalisland on Tuesday (12) afternoon.

During the incident an elderly resident of the street was evacuated from his home suffering from smoke inhalation. The man, in his 90s, was treated by paramedics and was not conveyed to hospital.

The blaze is being treated as deliberate. It was started in an empty house shortly after 2pm at the back of what was formerly a drapery shop and living quarters. The building was completely gutted and destroyed internally.

The flames also spread to an adjoining building causing extensive smoke damage to offices with timber joists scorched and the roof badly damaged.

Four fire engines and police attended the scene and commercial premises were evacuated, as emergency services dealt with the blaze.

In a short statement last night (Friday) the police confirmed they “ have spoken to three young people about the incident and they are helping with the investigation”. The three youths are under the age of 18.

The PSNI statement ended, “We would like to thank everyone who has helped us these last few days. It has been a massive help and allowed us to progress this so quickly”.