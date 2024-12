THE Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has launched its annual winter anti-drink and drug drive operation, urging drivers to avoid alcohol and drugs entirely if they plan to get behind the wheel.

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson of the Operational Support Department emphasised the deadly risks, stating, “Driving with drink or drugs is a crime and drastically increases the chances of causing a collision. It only takes one drink. If you’re planning on driving, don’t drink any alcohol or take any drugs at all.”

He added, “Just one drink can impair decision-making, cause a collision, and kill. Driving under the influence is a crime that endangers everyone.”

Advertisement

As part of the campaign, PSNI will conduct day-and-night targeted operations, roadside breath tests, and deploy Drugwipes to detect drivers under the influence of illegal substances.

CS Donaldson pointed out, “Last year, we carried out over 7,500 roadside breath tests and arrested almost 300 people for drink/drug driving related offences. This is totally unacceptable as every single person who drives after consuming alcohol or drugs is a risk to themselves and other road users.”

The PSNI is also working with Crimestoppers, and CS Donaldson urged the public to report suspected drink or drug drivers: “If you are aware of anyone who is drinking or taking drugs and driving, please call the police on 101 or in an emergency dial 999.”

For more details, visit psni.police.uk/fatal-five.