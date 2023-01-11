Police will return to the scene of RTC on the Tummery road

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Tummery Road, Omagh, on Saturday, August 20 2022, are to return to the scene.

Scene testing will be carried out on Thursday, January 12, during which traffic will be stopped for short periods. Due to this, delays are expected in the area from 10am.

We thank the public for their patience as this is carried out.